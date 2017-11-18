MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man Last Seen At Hospital

Filed Under: Local TV, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen at a hospital.

27-year-old Marquise Jermaine Brunson walked away from Northwest Hospital, located in the 5400 block of Old Court Rd., Saturday evening.

Police say the Reisterstown man was last seen wearing thermal pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

