Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man Last Seen At Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen at a hospital.
27-year-old Marquise Jermaine Brunson walked away from Northwest Hospital, located in the 5400 block of Old Court Rd., Saturday evening.
Police say the Reisterstown man was last seen wearing thermal pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook