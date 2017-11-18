Baltimore Police Identify Suspects In Bartender Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police have identified the three people charged with murder in the death of a popular Bartender.
Marquese Anthony Winston, Tonya Arnita Hayes, and Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon are in custody for the shooting death of Alex Wroblewski.
The popular 41 year old bartender was shot and killed Tuesday in the Locust Point area after leaving a Royal Farms store in the 400 block of Lawrence Street.
Wroblewski funeral services were held Saturday morning and a community vigil is planned for Saturday evening.
