Baltimore Police Identify Suspects In Bartender Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police have identified the three people charged with murder in the death of a popular Bartender.

Marquese Anthony Winston, Tonya Arnita Hayes, and Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon are in custody for the shooting death of Alex Wroblewski.

The popular 41 year old bartender was shot and killed Tuesday in the Locust Point area after leaving a Royal Farms store in the 400 block of Lawrence Street.

Wroblewski funeral services were held Saturday morning and a community vigil is planned for Saturday evening.

