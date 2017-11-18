Police Investigating Shooting That Sent 20-Year-Old To Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for the person who shot a 20-year-old man Saturday evening.
Police say the shooting happened at 8:40 p.m., in the 1900 block of Wilhelm St.
Responding officers found a 20-year-old who had been shot in the chest.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is continuing, and police are working to identify a suspect in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.
