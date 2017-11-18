MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Ravens Activate RB Danny Woodhead From Injured Reserve

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Danny Woodhead

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back Danny Woodhead from the injured reserve-designated for return list.

He is eligible to play in Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

Woodhead hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury during the opening drive of the season opener against Cincinnati.

The nine-year veteran accounted for 37 yards on that possession, and his return could enhance an offense that has struggled for much of the season.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said: “I think you got a little taste of Danny the first week.”

Baltimore signed Woodhead as a free agent during the offseason, mostly because he provides the team with a quality target out of the backfield.

To make room for Woodhead on the 53-man roster, the Ravens on Saturday waived tight end Gavin Escobar.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch