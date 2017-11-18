Slain Officer’s Body Taken To Medical Examiner’s Office; Police Still Searching For Killer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been three days since Baltimore Police Department detective Sean Suiter was shot on the job, and the massive manhunt for his killer continues as the reward money for information piles up.

The medical examiner will soon get a look at Suiter’s body, as authorities hope to get answers to some of the many questions that still remain about this investigation.

The massive police presence in the west Baltimore neighborhood hasn’t let up since Wednesday, the night a Baltimore police detective was shot in the head while on the job.

The reward for information about his killer, who is still on the loose, is now growing to $215,000.

“I don’t think he jumped on a plane and went to France. He’s still probably in the community,” said Baltimore PD Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Across Baltimore, the prayers have poured in.

At United in Christ Seventh-Day Adventist Church, parishioners and an old friend of Suiter’s are mourning the first Baltimore cop murdered in a decade.

“We go out and we do our best for the police department. But at the end of the day, we try to make it back home to our families. And that’s what makes it so hard, to know that he’s not going to be with his family,” said one retired officer.

Saturday afternoon, police escorted their fallen brother’s body from Shock Trauma to the medical examiner’s office.

“He loved his job. He loved it. He loved it. And he loved his family,” said one person at the vigil held for Suiter.

As the support builds for the Suiter family and the department, crime scene tape still hangs in Harlem Park, a constant reminder that the manhunt for a cop killer is not over yet.

At Baltimore PD headquarters, a black swag hangs over the main entrance in honor of Suiter.

Commissioner Davis says the police presence and cordon in west Baltimore might be held through the weekend.

