Funeral Services Held For Bartender Killed Outside Locust Point Royal Farms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral services were held Saturday for a popular Locust Point bartender who was fatally shot while simply walking home from work.

At the service, hundreds remembered the life of Alex Wroblewski.

His life was cut short, but hundreds of Wroblewski’s family and friends are making sure that his impact on their lives is never forgotten.

“My heart is broken for all of us,” one speaker said.

“Just to show a little solidarity. Show that we’re in support of the better things that are going on in the neighborhood,” said John Sancandy.

With candles lit, sorrow in their voice, and tears in their eyes, the Locus Point community remembered the popular bartender who was shot and killed during a robbery outside of the Royal Farms on Key Highway earlier this week.

“It feels like a piece of all of us was taken away this week,” the speaker said.

“A brief struggle ensued, and that’s when at least one shot was fired, striking Alex,” said Baltimore PD spokesperson T.J. Smith.

Investigators say the trio of Tanya Hayes, her boyfriend, Marquese Winston, and her son, Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon, were behind the attack, with Winston pulling the trigger.

RELATED: Baltimore Police Identify Suspects In Bartender Homicide

Less than a week on the run, authorities arrested Hayes and Winston in Georgia.

Investigators caught up with Gatling-Mouzon in Richmond on Friday.

The arrests bring some relief to people in the area.

“We’re just here to give support to the family and show that we’re sorry, and hopefully this will bring some closure,” Sancandy said.

And while they honor Wrobleski, they fear his murder won’t be the city’s last.

“It happens quite often in Baltimore. I guess it’s sad to say,” Sancanday added.

All three suspects are expected to be brought back to Baltimore to face murder charges.

