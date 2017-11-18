Families Celebrate ‘National Adoption Day’ With Special Adoption Ceremonies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every year, the country recognizes a special holiday on the Saturday before Thanksgiving: National Adoption Day.

A day dedicated to raising awareness for children in foster care waiting for their permanent loving home.

Maryland circuit courts, including the one in Baltimore, celebrated National Adoption Day by finalizing more than 100 adoptions.

The courtroom erupted in cheers with every adoption ceremony.

Celebrating children finding their forever family.

“I am happy. I feel excited,” said 12-year-old Alexia.

“It makes me feel great,” said 9-year-old Amber.

A joyous day for the children and adoptive parents.

“Finally, we waited two years. It’s a long time, so it’s definitely a blessing, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said adoptive parent Allegra Mason.

National Adoption Day is celebrated in more than 400 cities, raising awareness for children in foster care who are searching for a permanent loving home.

“Let people know that if they want to adopt, they can adopt right here in Baltimore City,” said Erika Slater, Baltimore Adoption Day chair. “These children are just the sweetest, most adorable children, and this day is so amazing for them.”

The special holiday is on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Helping to finalize adoptions for more than 65,000 children nationwide since it began in 2000.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas, celebrating with the family. Being around the family. [We] all have the same last name, so that’s a good thing,” Mason said.

Making dreams come true for families just in time for the holidays.

Nationwide, there are more than 130,000 children in foster care waiting to find a loving home.

Last year, more than 4,700 children were adopted on National Adoption Day across the country.

