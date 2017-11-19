2 With Ties To Maryland Named As Rhodes Scholars

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Much Of Maryland Until 3 p.m.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Two students with ties to Maryland have been selected as Rhodes scholars.

The Rhodes Trust announced scholarships Sunday for Naomi Mburu of Ellicott City and Nathan Bermel of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Bermel attends the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Mburu is a senior studying chemical engineering at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She is the school’s first Rhodes scholar.

Bermel is a senior majoring in quantitative economics and political science and has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

The two are among 32 in the U.S. chosen as Rhodes scholars. Their scholarships cover postgraduate studies at Oxford University in England.

