Police Searching For Missing Baltimore Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police officers are searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who was last seen early Sunday morning.
Detectives say Anita Thurman was last seen in the 4900 block of Gunther Avenue at about 2 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black and white t-shirt, blue jeans and pink New Balance sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thurman is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook