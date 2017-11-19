Police Release Info On Fundraiser For Family Of Slain Detective

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released information on a family approved GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support the family of detective Sean Suiter, who was killed in the line of duty.

There had been several GoFundMe pages set up for Suiter, but those were not set up by Suiter’s family.

More than $1,500 has already been raised in the few hours since the fund was created Sunday morning.

Below is a link to a family-approved site for anyone wishing to support Detective Sean Suiter’s family. Please direct all inquiries regarding donations to: https://t.co/H3cW4MXjdP — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 19, 2017

Police are still working to find Suiter’s killer, and a reward for information in this case is up to $215,000.

Click here if you would like to donate.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook