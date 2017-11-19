WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Much Of Maryland Until 3 p.m.   MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Police Release Info On Fundraiser For Family Of Slain Detective

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore police officer, Detective Sean Suiter, Local TV, officer killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released information on a family approved GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support the family of detective Sean Suiter, who was killed in the line of duty.

There had been several GoFundMe pages set up for Suiter, but those were not set up by Suiter’s family.

More than $1,500 has already been raised in the few hours since the fund was created Sunday morning.

Police are still working to find Suiter’s killer, and a reward for information in this case is up to $215,000.

Click here if you would like to donate.

