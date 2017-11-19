17-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In The Head

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Much Of Maryland Until 3 p.m.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old who was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in Annapolis has died from his injuries.

Police say Terry Bosley was walking with a group of people, when one person from the group shot him in the head.

The group reportedly fled in a small blue vehicle.

Police believe Bosley knew the person who shot him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 260-3439 or email tnpyles@annapolis.gov or cebealefeld@annapolis.gov. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Annapolis Police Tip Line at 410-280-CLUE or Metro Crime Stoppers.

