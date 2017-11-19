Weather Blog: Wind Advisory In Effect Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for much of the state Sunday until 3 p.m.
A strong cold front is moving off to the east Sunday, and high pressure will build to our south through Monday night.
The high will move offshore Tuesday and a cold front will pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Canadian high pressure will build overhead later Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day.
Coastal low pressure will likely move well out to sea Friday and a cold front will pass through Saturday.
