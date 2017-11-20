Team Monitoring Baltimore PD Consent Decree Holding Public Forums

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Police Department consent decree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Monitoring Team is seeking the public’s input as they work to develop a plan for the consent decree for the Baltimore Police Department.

The team will hold four community forums to get input from Baltimore residents throughout the city. The team will get feedback from the community, as well as inform the public what their responsibilities will be.

The forums will be held in the following locations:

  • November 21, at Mervo High School
  • November 28, at Douglas High School
  • November 29, at Dunbar High School
  • December 19, at Harford Heights Elementary School

All forums will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those attending the forums are asked to register. Email info@bpdmonitor.com to register.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch