Team Monitoring Baltimore PD Consent Decree Holding Public Forums

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Monitoring Team is seeking the public’s input as they work to develop a plan for the consent decree for the Baltimore Police Department.

The team will hold four community forums to get input from Baltimore residents throughout the city. The team will get feedback from the community, as well as inform the public what their responsibilities will be.

The forums will be held in the following locations:

November 21, at Mervo High School

November 28, at Douglas High School

November 29, at Dunbar High School

December 19, at Harford Heights Elementary School

All forums will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those attending the forums are asked to register. Email info@bpdmonitor.com to register.

