17-Year-Old Among 2 Shot Within Minutes Of Each Other In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old and 24-year-old were shot within minutes of each other in the northwest district of Baltimore Monday night, according to police.

Police say the first shooting happened just before 9 p.m., in the 4000 block of Rogers Ave.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police did not release information on his condition.

The second shooting happened just minutes later, just before 9:10 p.m., in the 4500 block of Bonner Rd.

Officers were called out to the scene, and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim, whose condition was not released, was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

