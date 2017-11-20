BWI Airport Making Some Changes To Help With Holiday Travel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New efforts begin to dodge the hectic holiday traffic at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The airport is offering free parking for the first hour in its hourly garage until January 15, and it’s expanding space in its cell phone lot.
Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports officials are also implementing new rules for shuttles and taxis.
They are required to pick up and drop off travelers on the upper departures level in order to ease traffic on the lower arrivals level.
