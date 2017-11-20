The Winner Of WJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2017 Is…

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A huge crowd turned out in Fells Point before the sun came up Monday morning to see who would be named winner of WJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2017.

The Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown is a Baltimore tradition, and it’s celebrating 20 years.

Every year, the crowd waits to see who takes home the Valentino for best performance.

First, Ron Matz handed out two spirit awards. One, to First Transit Baltimore.

“Such a great time. Thank you for inviting us. We are the best. And we got it!,” one person with First Transit Baltimore said.

And the next spirit award went to the Baltimore City Department of Social Services.

“We represent, you know, the kids and families in the city of Baltimore, so you know, this is not just for us. This is for them,” a representative with the Baltimore City Department of Social Services said .

Last year’s winners, the New Century School, helped crown the new champion: St. Joseph School Fullerton.

“It is very exciting. It means that we’re part of the community, and a bigger family than we even know,” said one St. Joseph School Fullerton representative.

There have been more than 1,000 performances of Manic Monday since it started here on WJZ in 1997.

