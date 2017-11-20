Pilot Manages To Safely Land Plane Without Landing Gear

Filed Under: Emergency landing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pilot was able to safely land a plane without landing gear at an airport in Virginia Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the emergency landing happened just before 4:30 p.m., after the pilot, identified as Anthony James Capozzi, reported he was unable to deploy the plane’s landing gear.

Capozzi had circled the area to burn fuel so he was able to make an emergency landing at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The plane, a 1966 Piper PA30 twin engine airplane, only received damage that was limited to the bottom of the aircraft, and Capozzi was not injured during the emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the landing gear to not deploy.

