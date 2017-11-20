Scientists Group Supports Aruna Miller For Likely Competitive Election

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of scientists and engineers is supporting lawmaker and engineer Aruna Miller for Maryland’s 6th District Congressional District Democratic Primary.

Washington-based non-profit 314 Action was founded last year on the premise that scientists and engineers take a more rational approach to problem solving. The group is named after the first three numbers in pi.

Miller, a state delegate in the Montgomery County district, is one of five Democrats looking to succeed Representative John Delaney. Delaney is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The delegate recently retired after 25 years of working as a traffic engineer for Montgomery County and is one of just a handful scientists serving in Congress.

It’s not clear how much influence 314 Action will have in Montgomery County due to the money likely to be spent on advertising. The group had just over $11,000 in June, according to the Federal Election Commission. They have endorsed Democrats and one independent. It comes as the election is expected to be among the nation’s most expensive races with at least two wealthy self-funded candidates.

