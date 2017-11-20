This Fundraiser For Slain Detective’s Family Is Legitimate, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After reports last week that unauthorized fundraisers for slain Baltimore Police detective Sean Suiter had popped up online, police say there is one that is family approved.

The GoFundMe page can be accessed HERE.

The page description says Suiter’s wife, Nicole Suiter, will directly receive all funds raised on the page.

So far, it has raised more than $16,000 of a $20,000 goal.

Suiter was shot while investigating a murder in a west Baltimore neighborhood Nov. 15, and he died the following day.

The manhunt for his killer continues, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.

Suiter is survived by his wife and five children.

