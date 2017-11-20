Suspect Arrested In Hunt Valley Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a man in Hunt Valley on Saturday night, Baltimore County police say.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in a parking lot on the corner of Shawan Road and McCormick Road around 11:11 p.m.

Two men, who police say were known to each other, encountered each other in the lot.

When the victim attempted to walk away from the suspect, who he’d previously been in a dispute with, the suspect shot him once in the upper body, then fled the scene, police say.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, is in good condition at an area hospital, and is expected to survive his injuries.

