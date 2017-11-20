Arrests After Teen Allegedly Throws Bleach At Officer Trying To Break Up Kerfuffle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Arrests were made and an officer was injured after police tried to break up a fight between two groups of teens in Columbia over the weekend and one of the teens allegedly threw bleach at one of the officers.

Officers responded to a report about the argument in the 6500 block of Overheart Lane around noon Sunday.

When they arrived and started separating the groups, they say a 15-year-old girl ran toward the them and the crowd and threw a cup of bleach at them.

The bleach hit an officer in the eye and another woman in the face.

The officer was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and later released. The other victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The 15-year-old suspect, of Columbia, was arrested and charged as a juvenile with assault.

Another person was arrested on an unrelated open warrant for assault from a neighboring jurisdiction.

