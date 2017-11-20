Woman Charged With Making False Report About Attempted Carjacking In Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The woman who claimed to be the victim of a robbery and attempted carjacking at Towson Town Center last week has been charged with making a false statement.

Police say they determined shortly after their investigation began that the report was fabricated.

On November 14, officers responded to a parking lot across from the mall around 5:40 p.m.

Police say 46-year-old Pamela Davis initially stated that she saw two suspects lurking among the parked cars as she exited the mall and that they approached her as she opened her car door.

The woman allegedly told police the men — which she described as black males with black hooded sweatshirts, jeans and ski masks — demanded her vehicle, and that she believed they had a handgun although she didn’t specifically see one. Investigators say she told them that she refused to give the men her keys but turned over her purse instead, which they took and fled on foot.

In addition to police being called, Towson Town Center Mall security officers were alerted and Towson University tweeted cautionary information to students.

The information the victim gave police began to change as time went on, according to investigators. Her account of events allegedly evolved into a handgun being pointed a her and money being demanded.

Police say surveillance video from the lot shows Davis driving onto the lot and parking, but never getting out of the vehicle before driving out of the lot again and calling the police.

