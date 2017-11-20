Weather Blog: Sunny Skies For Thanksgiving Week

Hi Everyone!

Sunny skies. THAT will be the theme of this Thanksgiving week 2017. Fact of the matter is we really do not see clouds pile in until Saturday. And even then there is only mention of a shower or two. (That will become more definite as we move through this week though).

A cold front diving through the region tomorrow night will cloud us up for a few hours but clear skies return, big time, pre-dawn on Wednesday.

Behind that front temps will take a hit. Dropping from the upper 50’s tomorrow to the mid 40’s on Thanksgiving. But that sun will be the weather headline daily.

11-20, and already Thanksgiving week. Doing some paperwork this A.M. I was a bit shocked when I saw that sate. Does that not seem early in the month? It is what it is. and it’s the holiday’s, and all good.

MB!

