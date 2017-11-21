Baltimore Police Official Named Chief Of A Florida Police Force

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A leader in the Baltimore police department is heading to Florida to become the police chief of Punta Gorda. That’s according to our media partner at The Baltimore Sun.

Pamela R. Davis will assume her role after the new year. Davis worked with the Baltimore police department for about a year, serving as the director of the training academy and professional department. While in Baltimore, Davis created the academy’s first ever Community Engagement Unit.

She also spent 23 years with the Anne Arundel County Police Department where she served as a patrol officer and a deputy chief.

Davis will be the Punta Gorda’s first female police chief.

According to local media, She’ll replace former police chief Tom Lewis after he was fired in August after an internal affairs investigation into the 2016 shooting death of a retired librarian during a community demonstration.

City Manager Howard Kunik said he was impressed with Davis’ demeanor leadership, and technical skills.

