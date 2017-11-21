Man Fatally Shot Inside Baltimore Barbershop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find the person who fatally shot someone inside a Baltimore barbershop Tuesday evening.
The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m., at a business in the 200 block of Park Ave.
Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can usee the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video 443-902-4824.
