Berger Cookies Dropped Trans Fat Without Anyone Noticing, Even Their Owner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A change to the iconic Berger Cookies has apparently gone unnoticed.

For years, the fudge topping contained trans fats, and because of an FDA rule, it must be phased out by next year.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the owner of the south Baltimore bakery recently learned his long-time manufacturer already changed the recipe over the summer.

Berger has unknowingly been using the altered fudge ever since.

The owner says he’s received no complaints from customers.

