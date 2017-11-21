Congressman Elijah Cummings To March For Youth Fund

Filed Under: Baltimore, Elijah Cummings, Local TV, youth fund, Zeke Cohen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday afternoon, Representative Elijah Cummings will be joined by Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen and youth leaders to kick off the Baltimore Youth marathon.

The march will be to show support of the city’s $12 million youth fund.  City Council President Bernard C. Young proposed that based on a task force’s recommendations, Associated Black Charities would take the lead in distributing the grants. They would then set up a new organization going forward. Voters approved the creation of the youth fund in 2016.

The march will start at the Kids Safe Zone at 4 p.m. and end at Frederick Douglass High School. According to our news partners at The Baltimore Sun,  young people will then testify in Franklin Douglas High School during a hearing about the fund at 5:30.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch