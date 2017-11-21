Congressman Elijah Cummings To March For Youth Fund

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday afternoon, Representative Elijah Cummings will be joined by Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen and youth leaders to kick off the Baltimore Youth marathon.

The march will be to show support of the city’s $12 million youth fund. City Council President Bernard C. Young proposed that based on a task force’s recommendations, Associated Black Charities would take the lead in distributing the grants. They would then set up a new organization going forward. Voters approved the creation of the youth fund in 2016.

The march will start at the Kids Safe Zone at 4 p.m. and end at Frederick Douglass High School. According to our news partners at The Baltimore Sun, young people will then testify in Franklin Douglas High School during a hearing about the fund at 5:30.

