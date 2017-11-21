2 Men Arrested In Elkridge In Drug And Human Trafficking Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men have been arrested in a drug and human trafficking case in which crack cocaine and money were being traded for sex with a young woman, police say.

Around 1 a.m. November 17, two officers were on patrol in the Elkridge area when they observed two suspicious men walking from the Hillside Motel in the 6300 block of Washington Boulevard.

After approaching the men and talking to them, the officers noticed one of the men reaching for an unknown object. When asked what he was reaching for, the man told officers it was a knife.

The officers say the same man, 34-year-old William Wyatt, was also carrying a handgun, seven vials of crack cocaine, five bags of marijuana, over $650 cash, two cell phones, and a key to a room at the motel.

Officers say the other man, 18-year-old Leroy Robinson, had arranged a prostitution appointment for Wyatt at the motel in exchange for drugs.

When officers went to the room, the found a 21-year-old woman in the room engaging in prostitution. They believe that Robinson rented the room, arranged prostitution appointments for the woman, took her money and traded sex with the woman for drugs. Detectives found ads for sexual services with the woman on the website Backpage.com.

Wyatt was charged with multiple firearms violations and drug distribution. The woman was offered support services and transported from the scene.

Robinson and Wyatt, both from Baltimore, are being held on no bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Howard County officials say they are continuing their efforts to combat human trafficking through increases in awareness, funding, training and police resources. Investigators are focused on arresting traffickers and offering assistance to victims through housing, treatment, transportation, and other help.

Howard County detectives also monitor the Backpage website, and regularly place ads from the police, warning men to not engage in prostitution or human trafficking in Howard County.

Anyone with information about human trafficking in Howard County should call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetis@howardcountymd.gov.

