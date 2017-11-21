Baltimore Man Exonerated Of Murder Awarded $15 Million

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who says he was wrongfully convicted of murdering his own girlfriend sued the city of Baltimore, and was awarded $15 million in the case on Tuesday.

Surrounded by family and friends, Sabein Burgess’ attorney announced Burgess just won a $15 million settlement in federal court against the city of Baltimore.

Burgess was convicted for murder after his girlfriend, Michelle Dyson, was killed in 1994, but he maintained his innocence.

“They set out to frame me for the murder,” Burgess said. “It started with me and ended with me. They never looked outside of me, they never tried to follow any leads. They had a whole lot of leads.”

According to WJZ’s media partner The Baltimore Sun, the state released Burgess in 2015. He’d spent nearly 20 years in prison for Dyson’s murder.

After his release, a Chicago law firm represented Burgess in federal court. The Loevy & Loevy law firm sued the city on behalf of Burgess for wrongful conviction. The blame fell on an officer who allegedly ignored vital evidence.

“We allege he didn’t do his job, he didn’t investigate,” said attorney Jon Loevy. “He seized on Mr. Burgess, closed the case before it even started, essentially. Didn’t do any investigation, and ignored evidence that would have been exculpatory.”

Dyson’s daughter was also present Tuesday night. She said justice has been served after her mother’s murder.

“Locking me up for 20 years didn’t solve it, didn’t change what happened. Even though what happened today ain’t going to bring their mother back, at least they would know the truth,” Burgess said.

WJZ learned of the $15 million settlement late Tuesday. WJZ contacted a city official, who said there will be no comment at this time.

