Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Truck In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday evening.

Police say the crash happened just before 5:20 p.m., as a 2003 Ford F-150 was exiting MD Route 702 onto Eastern Blvd.

The truck struck a 49-year-old man who was crossing the street. The victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the truck involved remained at the scene.

The name of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified.

No further details have been released, as police continue their investigation.

