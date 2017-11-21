Man Caught With Loaded Gun In Carry-On Bag; 23 Recovered At BWI This Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Transportation Security Administration officer recovered a loaded handgun from a man’s carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the 9 mm caliber semi-automatic gun was found as it went through the x-ray machine at a TSA checkpoint at the airport.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police were notified, and the man was arrested.

There has been a total of 23 firearms found at BWI Airport so far this year, which is just one less than the number of guns seized last years at the airport.

