Man Caught With Loaded Gun In Carry-On Bag; 23 Recovered At BWI This Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Transportation Security Administration officer recovered a loaded handgun from a man’s carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday morning.
Authorities say the 9 mm caliber semi-automatic gun was found as it went through the x-ray machine at a TSA checkpoint at the airport.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police were notified, and the man was arrested.
There has been a total of 23 firearms found at BWI Airport so far this year, which is just one less than the number of guns seized last years at the airport.
