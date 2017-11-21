London Bus To Run On Fuel Made Of Coffee

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morning commuters in London won’t be the only ones seeking a caffeine boost on the way to work as their bus will also be guzzling coffee as a new fuel source.

British startup company bio-bean has created a coffee-based biofuel that will power some of London’s famous red, double-decker buses. The fuel is reportedly made of oil extracted from used coffee grounds and blended with diesel.

“Spent coffee grounds are highly calorific and contain valuable compounds, making them an ideal feedstock from which to produce clean fuels,” the company said, via CNN.

“It’s a great example of what can be done when we start to reimagine waste as an untapped resource,” bio-bean founder Arthur Kay said, via the BBC. Bio-bean says it’s already created 6,000 liters of the coffee-based gas, which is enough to run one London bus for an entire year.

Great Britain’s capital city will be using the caffeinated fuel source as part of their ongoing efforts to convert waste products, like cooking oil and animal fat, into usable fuels for their fleet of nearly 10,000 buses.

Bio-bean’s invention — call B20 fuel because of its makeup of 20 percent biocomponents — reportedly needs no modifications before being used by the buses, keeping costs down. Lawmakers in London have set a target date of 2050 to make their transit system completely emission-free.

