Dozens March In Support Of Baltimore’s $12 Million Youth Fund

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of Baltimore’s youth, alongside city and state leaders, marched the streets of west Baltimore in support of the city’s new $12 million youth fund.

The historic new funding is geared at improving the lives of the city’s youth.

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings called it one of the city’s proudest moments.

A multi-million dollar fund supported by the voters that will go towards funding programs for the city’s kids.

A dream come true for many that have been asking for it since the unrest two years ago.

Chopper 13 over a sea of people marching in west Baltimore late Tuesday.

City and state leaders, alongside dozens of the city’s children, were all in support of the newly established $12 million youth fund.

[Reporter: “How significant is all of this for the Baltimore youth?”] “For me it’s just that the money is going into the hands of the community, as opposed to community being absent minded about where it’s going.”

This march follows the same path that many took during the Baltimore uprising two years ago. The difference here is that there is no unrest, instead there’s hope and optimism for the future.

Organizers of the march say these millions will provide grassroots groups a chance to offer a safe place for kids, something many have asked for over the years.

“Being a youth led organization, like the many, many other organizations out there, this means a lot. This means keeping the doors open for people that would shut down otherwise,” said .

Congressman Cummings praising Baltimore City Council President Jack Young for initially proposing the fund and continuing to push for it even after it was vetoed by then-mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

Last November, voters officially gave the fund the green light.

“This also shows that our community respects our children and wants to be a part of their destiny, and that’s what it’s all about,” said

City leaders point out that with so much input being provided by the city’s youth, it’s a chance to show not all young people are out to cause trouble.

“It is truly unique, and I think it is beautiful, and special, and a great moment for Baltimore,” said

One that’s not going unnoticed.

“Youth involvement is super important, and I appreciate everything that the community is trying to do for us,” said

So what’s next? It’s a matter of working out the finer details, like which organization will manage the money as groups start applying for grants.

A full council vote finalizing how the money will be distributed is set for next month.

