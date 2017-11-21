Police Searching For Teen Missing From Rosedale

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police need help locating 15-year-old Nicole Barahona-Arriola, who is missing from the Rosedale area.

Courtesy of Baltimore County Police

Narahona-Arriola is a Hispanic female, approximately 4-foot-11 and 90 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen on November 16, around 8 a.m. leaving for school at Parkville High, but she skipped school that day.

She is believed to be staying in the area of North Highland Avenue in Baltimore City.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicole Barahona-Arriola is asked to contact Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.

This incident is under investigation by the Baltimore county Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit.

