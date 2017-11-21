New Details On Owings Mills Mall Site To be Announced After a year of community engagement Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Councilman Julian Jones will make an announcement on what will happen to the former Owings Mills Mall site.

Authorities Believe Border Agent May Have FallenInvestigators believe a border patrol agent who died in West Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot (4-meter) culvert, and his partner, who radioed for help, has no memory of what happened, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation.