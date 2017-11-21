New Details On Owings Mills Mall Site To be Announced

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a year of community engagement Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Councilman Julian Jones will make an announcement on what will happen to the former Owings Mills Mall site.
Jones and Kamenetz will be joined by representatives Kimco Realty while making the announcement. Kimco is the New York based-company who owns the site. As of September of this year, the company owned the interests of 507 U.S. shopping centers concentrated in the top major metropolitan areas.
The mall closed in 2015 and demolition took place in 2016.
The announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m..
