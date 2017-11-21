Md. Venue Kicks Out Richard Spencer, Conference Attendees

POOLESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A conference organized by white nationalist Richard Spencer was shut down after the owners of the Maryland venue hosting it realized who their customers were.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that about 100 people attended the weekend conference at Rocklands Farm in Montgomery County.

Spencer told the newspaper the venue was booked through a third-party logistics company that didn’t reveal white nationalists were affiliated.

A statement on the farm’s website says when the attendees’ identity came to light, they were asked to leave and did so peacefully.

The farm hadn’t been Spencer’s first choice. The group booked the space after being turned away from a federal facility in Washington.

Spencer has advocated for a white ethno-state and took part in this summer’s violent rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)