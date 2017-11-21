‘He Made It 10 Times Better’; Fellow Officer Describes Detective Who Was Murdered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly one week after Baltimore Police Department detective Sean Suitor was gunned down, investigators say they are making progress, but his killer is still free.

Police now say Suiter was shot at close range while investigating a triple homicide in west Baltimore.

Police remain on the scene in Harlem Park. Monday, based on the autopsy results, they say they uncovered significant new evidence.

WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren sat down with a fellow detective to talk about Suiter and the importance of solving this case.

“I love what I do, but he made it 10 times better,” said Baltimore PD homicide detective Eric Perez.

Perez was one of Suiter’s closest friends. They both joined Baltimore City’s police force 18 years ago.

Perez still can’t believe Suiter was killed in the line of duty.

“I just think I’m going to walk over and see him sitting there at his desk, and we won’t have that anymore,” he said.

[Reporter: “What have you said to his family as they struggle to deal with his loss?”] “That’s really tough to deal with, too. I mean, what can you say?”

[Reporter: “Does it make you think about your own safety?”] Yea, absolutely. Absolutely. I definitely carry a different weight. Just something like this, you never thought it would happen,” Perez said.

They last spoke the day before Suiter was shot in the head in west Baltimore doing follow-up work on a triple murder case on Bennett Place.

“I was going to come in and help him out on that follow-up case on Wednesday. But i never made it in. You just never know,” he said. “Who would have ever thought something like this, you know. Just doing what we do every day. You know, a follow-up on a case.”

Despite leads coming in, and a reward of more than $200,000, no suspect has been named in Suiter’s murder.

“All the nonsense floating around out there, and that’s exactly what it is, you know. Sean was, he was that guy, like I said, he was that guy that brought a smile to everybody’s face. He will definitely forever be in my heart and in my soul. It has to get solved, and it will get solved,” Perez added.

Detective Perez says Suiter loved the challenge of solving a case.

A fundraiser for the family has now raised more than $40,000, and Suiter’s funeral is expected to happen next week.

