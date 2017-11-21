Crews Battle Vacant Warehouse Fire In Southeast Baltimore

Filed Under: Baltimore Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a vacant, two-story warehouse in southeast Baltimore.

The warehouse is located at Bayview Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, directly across the street from Johns Hopkins Bayview.

Any patients accessing the Johns Hopkins Bayview campus site should enter onto Lombard Street and then onto Bayview Boulevard because Eastern Avenue is closed.

Chopper 13 Captain Jeff Long was above the blaze. He says the smoke could be seen from across the city, and that some of the hydrants nearby were not working, which was slowing crews down.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch