Crews Battle Vacant Warehouse Fire In Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a vacant, two-story warehouse in southeast Baltimore.
The warehouse is located at Bayview Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, directly across the street from Johns Hopkins Bayview.
Any patients accessing the Johns Hopkins Bayview campus site should enter onto Lombard Street and then onto Bayview Boulevard because Eastern Avenue is closed.
Chopper 13 Captain Jeff Long was above the blaze. He says the smoke could be seen from across the city, and that some of the hydrants nearby were not working, which was slowing crews down.
