Weather Blog: A Bright Sunny Day

Today should be a FINE Fall day. This afternoon we will see temps ten degrees warmer than yesterday’s 50. 60° is the forecast high under very sunny skies. The breeze should be light. Although we will have a bit of a temperature roller coaster over the next fiver day’s we do not see anything really “intense” coming our way.

As part of that temp up and down cycle Thanksgiving Day itself will be on the chilly side. We will have a forecast high of 45° on Thursday. Thanksgiving Day is a different deal every year. Last year too mild to build a fire. We have had years with a very light snowfall. Sometimes the outlook is rain and chilly. This year, aside from the temp, it will be calm.

I remember receiving a letter one year, many years ago, from a lady who was very concerned about the overnight low the Wednesdays night before Thanksgiving. She explained her refrigerator was going to be packed and there would be no room for her rather large Jell-O mold. She wrote that it was critical to have cold temps that night so she could not worry with space in the fridge and just set it outside, out of the reach of critters. That is weather playing into the holiday from a different point of view.

And in honor of that viewer from “back in the day” I am happy to report the overnight low Wednesday night will be a frigid 27°.

