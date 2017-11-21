Woodbourne Center Seeking Help To Provide Their Clients With Good Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The parents of emotional challenged children are often at their wits end trying to help their kids lead a normal life.

One live-in program in Baltimore is looking to provide a pleasant time for their students during the holidays.

A residential treatment school for boys with behavior problems is looking for help during the holidays,

If a 12-21-year-old boy is living at the Woodbourne Center, they need to be there.

They have room for 80 young people living with behavior problems, or are in foster care and getting mental health treatment.

“Oh, every day is a tough job, but it’s rewarding because you get to see the fruits of your labor,” said counselor Troy Melton. “You get to see changes in kids lives.”

The clients, that’s what they’re called, stay for six to eight months, getting a steady diet of the behavioral basics.

“Well, our core values are honesty, responsibility, courage and concern,” Melton said. “Those things drive everything that we do.”

The holidays can be difficult for kids who are separated from their families, and this facility is looking for contributions: Holiday foods and warm clothes.

“I know that our kids struggle during the holidays when they’d like to be home with their families, so we try best to provide as much of a home life as possible, so if there is anything that people can help, to give to that, that would be great,” Melton said.

