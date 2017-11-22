Maryland Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old Maryland man accused of having child pornography.
Freddie Emerson Crockett is charged with three counts of distribution of imagery of a minor engaged in sexual conduct and six counts of possession of imagery of an individual under the age of 16 engaged in sexual conduct.
The investigation into Crockett began in October 2017, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit that an IP address at a Maryland home was sending and receiving child pornography.
Police found that the home was in Earleville, and served a search warrant at Crockett’s home Wednesday morning.
Crockett was arrested following the search of his home.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook