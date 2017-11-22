Man Wanted In Delaware For Child Rape Captured 3 Years Later In Virginia

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A man indicted in Delaware on multiple counts in connection with child rape has been captured in Virginia, more than three years after he became a fugitive.

The U.S. Marshal for the District of Delaware said in a statement that 30-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Valesquez was arrested Monday at a home near Richmond. News outlets report Milford police had sought Gonzalez-Valesquez since February 2014. A Sussex County Superior Court grand jury indicted him this past September on 27 counts, including first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12.

The case had gone cold, but recent information developed by Milford police was passed to the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force, which sent investigators to Virginia.

He is awaiting extradition to Delaware. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

