Dietz & Watson’s Hometown Hero: Army First Lt. Ben Morgan

(Sponsored Content) – Ben decided to join the army while in high school and the ROTC program was the route that he took. Ben graduated as an active-duty infantry officer from Auburn University.

Then, Ben went to Fort Benning Georgia and attended the infantry officer Airborne School and entered Ranger School. He is currently stationed at Schofield Barracks Hawaii.

He serves as a rifle platoon leader and stands ready to fight and win this nation’s wars.

Ben grew up in Columbia and has been a Ravens fan throughout his entire life.

