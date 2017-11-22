Funeral Plans Announced For Slain Baltimore City Police Detective

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A slain Baltimore City Police detective will be laid to rest next week.

Detective Sean Suiter was shot on last Wednesday in Harlem Park. Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report his funeral will be held on November 29 at Mt. Pleasant Church. There will also be a viewing for Suiter on Monday, November 27 and the day after that at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown. The viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

The shooting happened while Suiter was investigating a 2016 murder with his partner. So far, three shell casings from Suiter’s department-issued weapon have been recovered at the scene. An autopsy ruled the shooting was ruled a homicide.

The manhunt for his killer continues as a $215,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family

Suiter served 18 years with the police department was 43-years-old and leaves behind a wife and five children.

