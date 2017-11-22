Hearing Dropped For Last Cop Facing Administrative Discipline In Freddie Gray Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police commissioner Kevin Davis has dismissed the scheduled administrative hearing board for Sergeant Alicia White for her involvement in the arrest of Freddie Gray.

Police say she will face no further administrative actions.

The Baltimore Police Department released the following statement:

“We now have the experience of two administrative trials. A trial is the best test of evidence. Two separate boards have examined the evidence and have reached the same conclusion. The evidence and allegations against Sergeant White are the same.

Commissioner Davis feels proceeding with this administrative hearing would not be in good faith, and has dismissed the charges. We look forward to continuing the many reform efforts underway that will ensure the BPD is serving our city in a manner consistent with the expectations of our residents.”