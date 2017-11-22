Maryland Man Charged With Murder Days After Getting Out Of Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was just released from the Maryland Department of Corrections days ago is again being sought by police after he was charged with murder.

Devaughn Tyrone Drew, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Destiny Aurelia Boccone.

Police say Boccone was found dead on November 19, following a crash in the 11300 block of Dogwood Dr., in Hagerstown.

Responding officers found Boccone’s body in the vehicle, but found that she had been shot.

Police say their investigation led them to charge Drew with Boccone’s murder.

Drew was released from the Maryland Department of Corrections on November 17, just two days before Boccone’s death.

Anyone with information on Drew’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (240) 313-2170 or Det. Swope at (240) 313-2885.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook