Orioles Get Minor League Pitcher Wade For Bonus Slot Money

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired minor league pitcher Konner Wade from the Colorado Rockies for international signing bonus slot money.

Orioles vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette confirmed the deal Wednesday.

Wade was Colorado’s seventh-round pick in the 2013. The 6-foot-3 right-hander jockeyed between being a reliever and starter over the last two seasons for Double-A Hartford. The 25-year-old is 29-35 with a 4.05 ERA over five minor league seasons. He has 354 strikeouts in 137 games.

Baltimore went 75-87 in 2017 and is seeking to improve its pitching after the staff had a collective 4.97 ERA.

