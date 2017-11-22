Weather Blog: Low 50s Coming Our Way

Filed Under: Local TV, Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

The getaway day for the long holiday weekend is upon us. Not all of us have a long weekend off, us included. But the feel, the vibe of the holiday weekend  cannot be denied. No big changes in the outlook for the weeks end, and week end. But as we move into next week there is a change in the forecast, and in our favor.

Yesterday we discussed early week temps in the mid 40’s. Today guidance moves those numbers into the low 50’s. That would not be a bad thing.

Tonight is one of the biggest social nights of the year. Our forecast is clear and cold with a low of 30°. Whatever you do be safe, and have fun…after all….tis the season!

MB!

