Baltimore Community Prays For Slain Detective; Murder Remains Unsolved More Than Week Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The murder of Baltimore City homicide Detective Sean Suiter remains unsolved, more than one week later.

On Thanksgiving Day, Kenny Ebron, who has lived in West Baltimore his entire life, gathered outside a memorial at the shooting scene. He prayed amid the American flags, wreath and teddy bear adorned with a thin blue line.

“We’re just forever thankful. He deserved that prayer. The family deserved that prayer. Our city of Baltimore deserved that prayer, and that’s what’s on my heart,” Ebron told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Police have asked the FBI to enhance Suiter’s last radio transmission. WJZ reviewed recordings from the day of the murder, and about 20 seconds before the first formal Signal 13 distress call, it sounded like a bang and someone talking.

“It’s unintelligible right now. We don’t know exactly what he said, but he was clearly in distress,” BPD Commissioner Kevin Davis said Wednesday.

At a press conference, the commissioner revealed several bombshells including that Suiter was killed at close range with his own service weapon.

He said there were signs of a struggle on Suiter’s clothing.

Davis also revealed Suiter was one day away from testifying before a grand jury in a case involving officers from an elite gun unit accused of stealing from citizens. Suiter was not a target of that investigation, according to police.

“While I understand the wild possibilities that go through people’s minds when we all want answers, I am just determined to keep following the evidence. There’s nothing we won’t consider,” Davis said.

Police also recovered the bullet that hit Suiter.

The commissioner insists Suiter’s partner did nothing wrong.

“Upon the sound of gunfire, Detective Suiter’s partner sought cover across the street, and he immediately called 911. We know this because it is captured on private surveillance video that we have recovered.”

Suiter’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning. A fund for his family raised more than $47,000 as of Thanksgiving Day.

Police are still looking for tips. You can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

