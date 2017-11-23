Man Finds His Car 20 Years After Forgetting Where He Parked It

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last week, a German man was reunited with the Volkswagen that he misplaced 20 years ago, according to local media reports.

The 76-year-old thought the car had been stolen, but as it turns out he just forgot which garage he parked it in.

The mystery was only solved after the building was scheduled to be demolished, and authorities tracked him down.

Sadly, the man didn’t get the chance to drive the car one last time, because it was no longer functional.

